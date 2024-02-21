Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $9.75 Million Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,440 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 29.79% of Kellanova worth $9,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 902.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Kellanova by 491.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in Kellanova by 81.8% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $4,192,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,320,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,438,403.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 778,000 shares of company stock worth $42,131,812 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE K traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $72.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.46.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

