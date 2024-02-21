Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 117,931 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 861,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,931 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $10,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,424.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 537,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 502,400 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after buying an additional 206,923 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,163,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,321,000 after buying an additional 83,881 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 23,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.16.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $184,257.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,461.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.42. 182,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,605,338. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

