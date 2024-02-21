Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 16,454 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,696 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,454 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Associated Banc worth $10,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Associated Banc by 62.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Associated Banc by 11.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Associated Banc by 10.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David L. Stein sold 19,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $348,822.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,148. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP David L. Stein sold 19,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $348,822.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,148. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $52,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,225.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,672 shares of company stock worth $967,988. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Trading Down 0.8 %

Associated Banc stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.62. 59,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $23.93.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $322.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.89 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.13.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Further Reading

