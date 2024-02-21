Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,647 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $10,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $642,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 892,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,493,000 after purchasing an additional 350,082 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,525,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,834,000 after buying an additional 40,839 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,561,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on FBIN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE:FBIN traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.75. The stock had a trading volume of 34,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $81.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.02%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

