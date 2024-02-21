Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 14,906 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 932,272 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,906 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $10,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,592,000 after purchasing an additional 248,892 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 50,271 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FNB traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.28. 62,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,961. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.02.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

About F.N.B.

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

