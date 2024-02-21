Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 2,962 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 247,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $81,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. BOKF NA boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 553,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,843,000 after buying an additional 236,944 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,248,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMP opened at $396.79 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.09 and a 52 week high of $402.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $384.14 and a 200 day moving average of $353.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.94 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.82, for a total value of $2,893,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.82, for a total value of $2,893,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.11, for a total transaction of $999,967.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,857,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,231 shares of company stock valued at $22,416,334 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

