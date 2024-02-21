Bison Wealth LLC Buys 29 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 547 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth $51,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2,017.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after buying an additional 43,834 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Thematics Asset Management increased its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Intuit by 27.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $645.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $626.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $563.29. The firm has a market cap of $180.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $384.05 and a 52 week high of $664.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.67.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

