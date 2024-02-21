Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $787.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.40 million. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 22.74% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Quad/Graphics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Quad/Graphics Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Quad/Graphics stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17. Quad/Graphics has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Quad/Graphics Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on QUAD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quad/Graphics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 184.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 239,891 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 223,720 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the 4th quarter worth about $897,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Quad/Graphics by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 212,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $781,000. 32.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

