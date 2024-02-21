Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTRGet Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.04)-($0.02) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.03). The company issued revenue guidance of $39-41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.36 million. Matterport also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.110–0.070 EPS.

Matterport Trading Down 9.4 %

NASDAQ MTTR opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $703.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. Matterport has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $3.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Matterport from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Matterport news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $56,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,404,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,173.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Matterport by 31.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Matterport by 49.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 30.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

