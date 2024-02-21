Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 51,540 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,594 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,540 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $69,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,160,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,259,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 24,296 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.06.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NSC opened at $253.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $257.75.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

