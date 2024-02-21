Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 170,151 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170,151 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Arista Networks worth $32,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ANET opened at $258.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.91. The company has a market capitalization of $80.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.68 and a 12 month high of $292.66.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total transaction of $433,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,507,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $1,149,434.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total transaction of $433,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,507,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,981 shares of company stock worth $44,610,188 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.38.

About Arista Networks



Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

