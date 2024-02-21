Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.55)-($0.45) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The company issued revenue guidance of $630-645 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $673.32 million. Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -1.100–0.800 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.07.

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $4.69 on Wednesday, hitting $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,469,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,155. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average of $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $30.41.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 155.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $86,751.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at $739,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Teladoc Health news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $301,302.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at $792,062.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $86,751.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,006 shares of company stock worth $1,183,312. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 10.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

