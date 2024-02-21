Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $718-722 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $731.58 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.560-0.630 EPS.

Shares of WK stock opened at $88.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.47 and its 200 day moving average is $98.34. Workiva has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $116.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.50.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $1,070,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,849.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $1,070,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,849.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the second quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

