OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.67 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. OGE Energy updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.060-2.180 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.06-$2.18 EPS.

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were given a $0.4182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on OGE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OGE Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,046,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,595,000 after purchasing an additional 345,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,674,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,780,000 after buying an additional 294,759 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 98,211.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,150,000 after buying an additional 7,354,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in OGE Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,122,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,686,000 after buying an additional 103,185 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,843,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,083,000 after acquiring an additional 209,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

(Get Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.