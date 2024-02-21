Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Exelon updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.400-2.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.40-2.50 EPS.

Exelon stock opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,374,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,328,000 after buying an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Exelon by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,792,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,952,000 after buying an additional 3,148,054 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

