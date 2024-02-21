Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Position Lessened by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,074,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,573,000 after buying an additional 174,915 shares during the period. Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.7% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 13,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,375,000 after buying an additional 98,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,264,000 after buying an additional 58,201 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,326,000 after buying an additional 484,674 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,967,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,824,000 after buying an additional 242,619 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BBWI opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.85.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

