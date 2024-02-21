Bison Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in J. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J stock opened at $145.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $149.17.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,018 shares of company stock worth $2,475,578 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on J shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.11.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

See Also

