21,880 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,993,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,031 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its position in CSX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,727,000 after buying an additional 690,267 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in CSX by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after buying an additional 20,126,839 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $37.39.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

