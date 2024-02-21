Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.39% of Signet Jewelers worth $12,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 857.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,083,000 after purchasing an additional 409,355 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,605,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,826,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,484,000. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,582,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In other news, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $495,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $495,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total transaction of $205,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,999 shares in the company, valued at $6,882,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,934 shares of company stock valued at $9,737,160. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Signet Jewelers stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,409. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.98. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $108.73.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.14%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

