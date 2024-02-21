Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,942 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Mueller Industries worth $12,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $705,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $954,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 33,422 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MLI shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.42. The stock had a trading volume of 19,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,818. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $50.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average is $42.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $246,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $246,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $887,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,328,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 370,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,263,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,602 shares of company stock valued at $7,775,459. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

