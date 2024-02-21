Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.700-7.120 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $661.9 billion-$668.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $618.8 billion. Walmart also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.70-7.12 EPS.
Walmart Stock Performance
Walmart stock opened at $175.92 on Wednesday. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $181.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.89. The stock has a market cap of $473.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Shares of Walmart are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, February 26th.
Walmart Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.81%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $181.59.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.16, for a total value of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,565,756.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.16, for a total value of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,565,756.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 346,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $54,385,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,994,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,402,329,330.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,735,615 shares of company stock valued at $743,574,483 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Walmart
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
