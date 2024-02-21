Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stake Boosted by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,393 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,548 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $12,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. FMR LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 41.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,510,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,116,000 after acquiring an additional 730,454 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 271.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 666,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,048,000 after acquiring an additional 487,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,428,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 42.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,120,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,926,000 after acquiring an additional 333,902 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 180.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,390,000 after buying an additional 302,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $241.70. 6,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,839. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.33. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $129.76 and a one year high of $252.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.06%.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $130,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 3,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.52, for a total transaction of $805,020.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $130,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,204 shares of company stock worth $3,806,862. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

