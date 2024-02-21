Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stock Position Trimmed by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,997 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $11,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Textron by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 393.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Textron in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Textron by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of TXT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.68. The stock had a trading volume of 50,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,436. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $88.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

