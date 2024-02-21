Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $11.89 Million Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 269,640 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,888,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of eBay at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Truist Financial cut their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EBAY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.48. The stock had a trading volume of 262,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,287,467. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.28. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $49.47.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

