T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,872 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $12,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $562,187,000 after purchasing an additional 103,934 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $513,874,000 after purchasing an additional 134,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,559,000 after purchasing an additional 436,365 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,271,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,167,000 after purchasing an additional 44,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.9 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,681. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.81. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.40.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 62.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $594,173.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,510.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,192 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

