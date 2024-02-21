Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,199 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Berry Global Group worth $11,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 335.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 18,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $1,231,056.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,159.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Berry Global Group news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 18,951 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $1,231,056.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at $179,159.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Till sold 11,903 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $777,503.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,703 shares of company stock valued at $5,168,855 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,349. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BERY. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

About Berry Global Group

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Articles

