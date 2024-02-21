Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,790 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $13,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,446,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,789,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $193.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $105.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.39 and its 200-day moving average is $80.87.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

