Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,322,000 after purchasing an additional 85,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.75. 75,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,988,802. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.38. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2421 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.