Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,106 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $16,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $866,650,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $207,242,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $185,990,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,072 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.36. The company had a trading volume of 83,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,825. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $62.10 and a one year high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.30.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

