Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYV stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $80.09. 38,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,878. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.76 and its 200 day moving average is $76.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $84.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

