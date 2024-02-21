Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 68,210 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,210 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $14,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth about $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 177.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,787.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 7,000 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $409,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,647.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AXS

AXIS Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AXS traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.99. The company had a trading volume of 18,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,542. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $62.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

About AXIS Capital

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.