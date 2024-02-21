iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $272.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,615. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.39 and a fifty-two week high of $277.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.75 and its 200-day moving average is $250.39.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

