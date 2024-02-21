Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $892,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.99. The stock had a trading volume of 249,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,148,785. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.72 and a 200 day moving average of $120.05. The company has a market capitalization of $161.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a one year low of $81.65 and a one year high of $150.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

