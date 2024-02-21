Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,875 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Consolidated Edison worth $15,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.90.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,750. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.92. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.24%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.