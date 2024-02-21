Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 406.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 934,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,407,000 after acquiring an additional 750,033 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,657,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,148,000 after buying an additional 711,075 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 11,689.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 543,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,360,000 after buying an additional 538,988 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,708,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,738,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,833,000 after acquiring an additional 495,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

LW stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.38. The stock had a trading volume of 48,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,194. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

