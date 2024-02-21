Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 14,063 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,063 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Fidelity National Financial worth $15,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FNF. Barclays began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

FNF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,765. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day moving average is $44.72. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $52.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.67%.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.