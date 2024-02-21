Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 1,476 Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $738,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $815,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USIG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.33. The company had a trading volume of 53,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,630. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.34. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $51.50.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1766 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.