Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,865 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Equitable worth $13,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,838,000 after purchasing an additional 854,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,444,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,159,000 after buying an additional 1,223,193 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 10.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,764,000 after buying an additional 2,450,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,559,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Equitable by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,933,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,213,000 after buying an additional 336,694 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,975. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

In other Equitable news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $164,003.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,674.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $164,003.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,674.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $242,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,799.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,669,433. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQH has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

