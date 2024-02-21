V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $300,000 Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 270.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 22.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Activity at Masco

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $73.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.56.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MAS

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.