V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $308,000 Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFG. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 143.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of PFG stock opened at $80.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $91.57.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.39%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.