UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $212,000 Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,768,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,478,000 after buying an additional 247,896 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,377,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,263,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,621,000 after buying an additional 1,977,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,814,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,686,000 after buying an additional 312,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.70. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.26%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

