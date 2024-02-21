UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 375 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.63.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $124.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.92. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

