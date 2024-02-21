V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 386.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Assurant by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 353.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Assurant by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.60.

Assurant Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AIZ opened at $174.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $179.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.