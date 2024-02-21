Provence Wealth Management Group Buys New Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 225,114,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $713,235,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 166.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,225,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,866 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Centene by 5,586.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,683,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Centene by 17.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,566,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,853 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $79.32 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average is $71.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

