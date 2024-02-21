Stifel Nicolaus Increases WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target to $58.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.35.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $612.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 49,619 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 63,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

