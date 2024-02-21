2,500 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Acquired by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 86.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 304,923 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 174.2% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 332,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 211,037 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $1,104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 110.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 367,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 44.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 777,055 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 237,763 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

