Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Graphic Packaging updated its FY24 guidance to $2.50 to $3.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.500-3.000 EPS.
Graphic Packaging Stock Performance
GPK stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.44. 232,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,879,657. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84.
Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 18.10%.
GPK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.
Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.
