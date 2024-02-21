Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Waters by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,092,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $299,563,000 after purchasing an additional 32,059 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 89,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 22,931 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.50.

Waters Stock Performance

WAT stock opened at $323.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.92. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $335.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.10.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The business had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

