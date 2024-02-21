Enegra (EGX) (EGX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $746,560.28

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Enegra (EGX) has a total market capitalization of $17.00 billion and $746,560.28 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be bought for approximately $200.08 or 0.00392297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Enegra (EGX)

Enegra (EGX)’s genesis date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.61029403 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $701,690.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enegra (EGX) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enegra (EGX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

