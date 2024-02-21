Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Select Water Solutions Stock Performance
Select Water Solutions stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $943.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.67. Select Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70.
Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.
About Select Water Solutions
Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.
